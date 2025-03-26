Automated Systems Holdings Limited Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Automated Systems Holdings Limited ( (HK:0771) ) has shared an update.

Automated Systems Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a slight increase in revenue to HK$2,373 million and a notable rise in profit to HK$149.3 million, up 13.7% from the previous year. The company’s performance highlights a strong adjusted operating cash flow increase of 105.7% and a steady final dividend payout, indicating robust financial health and effective cost management strategies.

Automated Systems Holdings Limited operates within the information technology industry, focusing on system integration, software and consulting services, engineering support, and managed services. The company provides these services through its subsidiary, Automated Systems (H.K.) Limited, and other professional services through its group entities.

