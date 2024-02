Autoliv (ALV) has released an update.

The Company has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.68 per share, set to be paid out on March 27, 2024, to common stockholders, and on March 28 to holders of Swedish Depository Receipts. Stockholders on record as of March 12 will be eligible for this dividend, as announced in a recent press release.

