Autohome Inc. Schedules Q3 2025 Financial Results Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Autohome Inc Class A ( (HK:2518) ) just unveiled an update.

Autohome Inc. has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 6, 2025, to approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and potentially declare a cash dividend. The results will be published on the same day on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s website. Additionally, an earnings conference call will be held to discuss the results, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2518) stock is a Hold with a HK$56.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Autohome Inc Class A stock, see the HK:2518 Stock Forecast page.

More about Autohome Inc Class A

Autohome Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It focuses on providing online platforms and services related to automobiles, catering to a market that involves car buyers, dealers, and manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 18,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$25.85B

See more data about 2518 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue