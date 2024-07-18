Autohome Inc. Schedules Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Autohome Inc Class A (HK:2518) has released an update.

Autohome Inc. is set to approve and announce its unaudited financial results for Q2 and the first half of 2024 on July 31, 2024, after Hong Kong market hours and before the U.S. market opens. The company will also hold an earnings conference call on the same day to discuss the results and address questions, with details accessible through their website. Interested parties can register for the call in advance using the provided link and access a live webcast as well as a replay post-session.

