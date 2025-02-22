AutoHome Inc. Reports Strong NEV Growth and User Expansion

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Company Announcements

AutoHome Inc. Reports Strong NEV Growth and User Expansion

AutoHome Inc. Reports Strong NEV Growth and User Expansion

AutoHome Inc. ((ATHM)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The recent earnings call for AutoHome Inc. displayed an optimistic sentiment, with notable revenue growth, especially in the NEV segment, and expansion of the user base. While challenges such as operating profit and gross margin declines were discussed, the company’s strategic initiatives and shareholder returns indicate a confident outlook for future growth.

Significant Revenue Growth

The company reported a total revenue of RMB 7.04 billion for 2024, marking an 8.1% year-over-year increase from its online marketplace and other segments. This growth reflects solid performance and strategic positioning in the market.

Strong NEV Business Growth

AutoHome’s NEV business demonstrated exceptional growth, with revenues increasing by 55.2% year-over-year. This highlights the company’s strong potential in the rapidly expanding NEV market.

High Daily Active Users

The average mobile daily active users surpassed 77 million in December 2024, representing a 13.6% increase from the previous year. This significant user growth underscores the platform’s increasing popularity and engagement.

Expansion of Offline Stores

The company expanded its offline footprint with over 150 franchise stores, particularly targeting low-tier cities. Additionally, more than 1,200 cities participated in trade-in events across 200 cities, broadening AutoHome’s reach.

Technological Advancements

AutoHome’s integration of AI in its operations has improved productivity and operational efficiency, benefiting both content creation and dealer operations.

Positive Shareholder Returns

A combination of RMB 1.5 billion in dividends and a significant share repurchase program was announced, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Decline in Operating Profit

Operating profit for the fourth quarter decreased to RMB 232 million from RMB 367 million in the same period last year, posing a challenge that the company needs to address.

Decreased Gross Margin

The gross margin fell to 76% in the fourth quarter compared to 80.8% in the same period of 2023, indicating pressure on profitability.

Challenges in Media Services Revenues

Media services revenues experienced a decline; however, the decrease narrowed significantly in the fourth quarter, suggesting potential stabilization.

Forward-Looking Guidance

AutoHome provided robust guidance, highlighting significant achievements and strategic focus areas for future growth. The company plans to deepen its presence in low-tier markets and continue integrating its online-to-offline ecosystem to drive innovation and growth. With an adjusted net income of RMB 2.05 billion and an adjusted net margin of 29.1%, the company remains well-positioned for future advancements.

In conclusion, despite some challenges, AutoHome Inc. demonstrated strong performance in key areas such as revenue and user growth in its recent earnings call. With strategic initiatives in place and a positive outlook for growth, the company is poised to continue its trajectory of success.

Related Articles
TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk
Premium
AutoHome’s Strategic Shift: Balancing Opportunities and Challenges Amid Shareholder Changes
ATHM
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Autohome Inc. Announces Leadership and Shareholder Changes
ATHM
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential