Autohome Inc. Announces Change in Controlling Shareholder

Autohome Inc Class A ( (HK:2518) ) just unveiled an update.

Autohome Inc. has announced a significant change in its controlling shareholder structure. Yun Chen Capital Cayman, a subsidiary of Ping An and the current controlling shareholder, has agreed to sell a substantial portion of its shares to CARTECH HOLDING COMPANY, a subsidiary of Haier Group Corporation, for approximately US$1.8 billion. This transaction, which involves 41.91% of the company’s ordinary shares, is subject to regulatory approval. Upon completion, Yun Chen will no longer be the controlling shareholder. The company does not anticipate any adverse impact on its financial position or operations as a result of this change.

Autohome Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the automotive industry, primarily focused on providing online platforms for automobile consumers. Its services cater to a broad market, facilitating car purchases and other automotive-related activities.

YTD Price Performance: 11.21%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.6B

