Autodesk Appoints New Independent Directors for Growth

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Autodesk ( (ADSK) ) is now available.

Autodesk has appointed John Cahill and Ram Krishnan as new independent directors, enhancing the board’s expertise in leadership and technology. This move is part of Autodesk’s strategy to strengthen its corporate governance and support its growth and shareholder value initiatives, as the company continues to transition its business model and optimize its go-to-market strategy.

More about Autodesk

Autodesk is a leader in design and make software, providing technology solutions that empower designers, engineers, and creators across various industries to harness data and automate processes. Known for its Design and Make Platform, Autodesk supports projects ranging from construction and automotive to entertainment, aiming to deliver better business and environmental outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: 24.37%

Average Trading Volume: 1,394,999

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $65.11B

Learn more about ADSK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.