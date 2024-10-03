Auto Trader to Unveil Half-Year Financials

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc, the UK’s preeminent digital automotive marketplace, has scheduled the release of its half-year financial results on November 7, 2024. The company’s top executives will conduct a briefing to discuss the performance and strategic updates. Auto Trader, known for its large inventory and cutting-edge data platform, aims to enhance the car buying experience and is influential in providing data for UK’s official economic measures.

