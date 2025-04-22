Auto Trader Group Announces Share Buyback Program

Auto Trader ( (GB:AUTO) ) has issued an announcement.

Auto Trader Group plc has announced a share buyback program, purchasing 175,000 of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 803.9358p per share. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing shareholder value and adjusting the company’s capital structure, which may impact its market positioning and shareholder interests.

Spark’s Take on GB:AUTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AUTO is a Outperform.

Auto Trader’s overall score is bolstered by strong financial performance, effective cash flow management, and strategic share buybacks. However, the technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overvaluation and short-term market trends. While the earnings call and corporate events highlight growth and strategic initiatives, they also point to certain operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AUTO stock, click here.

More about Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the automotive industry, primarily offering digital automotive marketplace services. The company focuses on connecting car buyers and sellers through its online platform, facilitating vehicle transactions and providing automotive insights.

YTD Price Performance: 1.13%

Average Trading Volume: 3,051,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.02B

Learn more about AUTO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue