Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Market Position

Auto Trader Group plc has announced the repurchase of 207,553 of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 775.4498p per share. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing buyback program, which aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its market position. Following this transaction, the total number of voting rights in the company is 880,996,002, which may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the automotive industry, providing a digital marketplace for buying and selling new and used vehicles. The company focuses on connecting car buyers and sellers through its online platform, serving a broad market of individual consumers and automotive businesses.

YTD Price Performance: -1.68%

Average Trading Volume: 2,542,435

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.84B

