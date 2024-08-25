Auswide Bank Reports Decreased Annual Profits

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd has reported a significant drop in net profit after tax (NPAT) by 55.2% to $11.231 million for the fiscal year 2024, amidst a challenging economic environment marked by fierce deposit and lending competition. Despite these conditions, the bank managed to achieve a slight loan book growth and an 8% increase in customer deposits, maintaining a strong capital adequacy ratio of 14.78% to support future growth. The final dividend was announced at 11 cents per share, reflecting the subdued financial performance.

