Auswide Bank Ltd Announces Successful AGM Results

Auswide Bank Ltd’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded successfully, with all resolutions passed by poll. The bank, which is Australia’s tenth and Queensland’s third Australian-owned bank, continues to offer a wide range of personal and business banking products through various channels. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder support for the bank’s strategic directions.

