Auswide Bank Faces Sharp Financial Declines

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd reports a significant downturn in its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2024, with income from operations and net profit dropping by 17.89% and 55.20% respectively. The bank’s net profit after tax also fell by 55.20%, while dividends were halved compared to the previous year. Despite this, the dividend reinvestment plan remains active for shareholders willing to reinvest their final dividends.

For further insights into AU:ABA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.