Auswide Bank Director Increases Shareholding

Auswide Bank Ltd has announced a change in director Grant Bruce Murdoch’s relevant interests in the company. Murdoch, through indirect interests via G & M Murdoch Pty Ltd and Murdoch Family S/Fund A/C, acquired an additional 1,249 ordinary shares under the Share Purchase Plan, bringing his total holdings to 15,249 shares at a purchase value of $4,996.00. No interests in contracts have changed and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

