Auswide Bank Announces New Share Issues

Auswide Bank Ltd. has announced plans to issue a total of 750,000 new ordinary shares under a securities purchase plan and an additional 3,000,000 shares through a placement or other type of issue. The record date for the securities purchase plan has been set for August 16, 2024, with the offer closing on September 11, 2024, and the issue date on September 18, 2024. The proposed issue date for the placement shares is August 23, 2024.

