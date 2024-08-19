Auswide Bank Announces Merger, Acquisition, and Equity Raise

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd has unveiled its unaudited FY24 financial results, revealing a significant drop in net profit after tax and a conservative loan book growth. The bank is set to merge with MyState Limited, aiming to create a larger and more diversified financial institution, while also acquiring SME asset finance lender Selfco. To support these strategic moves, Auswide is raising equity through a $12 million institutional placement and a $3 million share purchase plan.

