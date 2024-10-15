Auswide Bank Addresses Compliance Oversight

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd has issued an apology for the late filing of a director’s interest change notice, attributing the delay to an administrative oversight and confirming their commitment to continuous disclosure obligations. The bank stresses that existing procedures are robust, with a trading policy in place to guide directors and executives, but will nonetheless review processes to enhance future compliance. Auswide Bank, a player in the financial markets since 1966 and listed on the ASX since 2015, reassures the incident is isolated and affirms its regulatory awareness.

