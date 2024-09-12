Ausupreme Shareholders Unanimously Back AGM Resolutions

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2031) has released an update.

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. announced unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 12, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, a final dividend payment, director re-elections, and granting the board authority over remuneration and share dealings. The resolutions saw 100% votes in favor, reflecting full shareholder support with no votes against any of the motions presented.

