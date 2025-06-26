Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. Reports Stable Annual Results for 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2031) ) just unveiled an update.

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. reported its annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue to HK$269,567,000 from the previous year’s HK$269,022,000. Despite a decrease in profit before taxation from HK$37,519,000 to HK$32,938,000, the company maintained a stable financial position with a total comprehensive income of HK$28,236,000, reflecting resilience in a competitive market.

More about Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd.

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the health and wellness industry. It focuses on providing health supplements and related products to its market.

Average Trading Volume: 205,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$278.1M

For detailed information about 2031 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue