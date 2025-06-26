Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. Declares Final Dividend for FY2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2031) ) has shared an update.

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may have implications for its financial strategy and stakeholder engagement, given the modest dividend payout.

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on the production and distribution of health supplements and related products. The company primarily targets the Asian market, offering a range of products designed to enhance health and well-being.

Average Trading Volume: 205,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$278.1M

