Australis Oil & Gas Reports Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Developments

The latest update is out from Australis Oil & Gas ( (AU:ATS) ).

In the third quarter of 2025, Australis Oil & Gas reported a decrease in sales volumes due to wells awaiting workover, but achieved higher oil prices, resulting in a slight revenue decline. The company maintained positive cash flow, reduced its net debt, and is actively seeking a partner to fund initial development activities, highlighting its strategic focus on the TMS as a promising unconventional oil play.

Australis Oil & Gas Limited is an upstream oil and gas company focused on developing its onshore oil and gas assets in the United States, particularly within the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS). The company aims to provide shareholder value through strategic development and holds significant reserves and resources, leveraging the expertise of its founders from Aurora Oil & Gas Limited.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 832,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.52M

