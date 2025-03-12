Australis Oil & Gas Reports Improved EBITDA Amid Challenges

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. ( (ASTTF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. presented to its investors.

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily focused on the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in the United States, known for its oil-weighted production and strategic asset positioning. In its latest annual report, Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. highlighted a higher adjusted EBITDA of US$2.5 million, up from US$1.1 million the previous year, despite reporting a net loss of US$8.3 million. The company maintained operational cash flow of US$2.8 million, which supported its undeveloped assets and debt obligations. Key financial metrics included revenue of US$19.8 million and a reduction in lease operating expenses by 11%, primarily due to decreased workover costs. Australis continues to face challenges in securing a partner for its TMS asset, although industry sentiment appears to be evolving favorably. Looking forward, Australis Oil & Gas remains optimistic about its strategic positioning and the potential for future partnerships, while continuing to focus on operational efficiency and financial discipline.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com