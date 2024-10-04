AustralianSuper Ups Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Pilbara Minerals Limited, now holding 10.49% of the company’s voting power, up from the previous 9.40%. The update follows a change in interests that occurred on September 30, 2024, with the details provided in the company’s latest substantial holding notice. This marks a significant change in the shareholder structure for Pilbara Minerals.

For further insights into AU:PLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.