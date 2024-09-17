AustralianSuper Ups Stake in Bluescope Steel

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Bluescope Steel Limited, now holding 7.18% of the company’s voting power, a notable rise from the previous 6.13%. This change in shareholding occurred on September 11, 2024, and represents a shift in the interests of this substantial holder within the company. The announcement was officially made on September 17, 2024, by Andrew Lazar, Head of Compliance, Investments & Fund Services at AustralianSuper.

