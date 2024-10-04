AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Woolworths Group Ltd, with its voting power rising from 5.00% to 6.02% as of September 30, 2024. This change represents a significant shift in the number of ordinary shares held, now totaling 73,523,716. The notice, signed by Andrew Lazar, Head of Compliance, Investments & Fund Services, confirms no new associations have been formed.

