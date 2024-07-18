AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (AU:LYC) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, with its voting power rising from 6.32% to 7.40% as of July 12, 2024. This change represents a significant shift in the interests of the substantial holder since the last notification on June 25, 2024. The update indicates a growing confidence by AustralianSuper in the rare earths producer, reflecting potential strategic moves in the market.

For further insights into AU:LYC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.