AustralianSuper Acquires 5% Stake in Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy Group (AU:WDS) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial holder in Woodside Energy Group Ltd, gaining a 5.02% stake with 95,290,819 ordinary shares as of July 5, 2024. The shares are officially held by JPMorgan Nominees Australia Ltd, as detailed in the company’s latest financial disclosure. This move signals confidence in Woodside Energy’s market position, potentially influencing the company’s stock performance.

