Australian Vanadium Secures $2.6M R&D Tax Refund

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited has received a $2.63 million tax refund under the Australian Federal Government’s R&D Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2022/23 tax year. This financial boost acknowledges the company’s research and development efforts, alongside Technology Metals Australia. The incentive is intended to foster innovation that benefits the Australian economy.

