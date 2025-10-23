Australian Strategic Materials Ltd Updates Director’s Interest Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd ( (AU:ASM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding the lapse of FY23 STI performance rights held by Director Rowena Smith. This adjustment reflects a reduction in her holdings of FY23 LTI Performance Rights, potentially impacting the company’s executive compensation structure and aligning with performance-based incentives. The change does not involve any acquisition or disposal of securities, indicating a strategic decision in managing director-level interests without altering the overall market supply of shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASM) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Australian Strategic Materials Ltd stock, see the AU:ASM Stock Forecast page.

More about Australian Strategic Materials Ltd

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd operates in the strategic materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of critical metals and oxides. The company is involved in the development of integrated production processes for rare earths and other strategic materials, which are essential for various high-tech and green technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,429,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$339.7M

