Australian Strategic Materials’ Commitment to Governance

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (AU:ASM) has released an update.

Australian Strategic Materials Limited has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations throughout the entire reporting period ending 30 June 2024, as detailed in their corporate governance statement. This statement, which reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and good governance practices, can be accessed on their website. The board-approved document includes a detailed annexure guiding shareholders to where they can find specific governance disclosures.

