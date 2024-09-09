Australian Retirement Trust Ups Stake in Nufarm

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty LTD has increased its stake in Nufarm Limited, with its voting power rising from 5.166% to 6.191% as per the latest notice given on September 5, 2024. This change in the substantial holding was reflected in the voting rights attached to fully paid ordinary shares, with the total number of votes increasing to 23,668,828. The notice, dated September 9, 2024, signifies a notable shift in shareholder influence within the company.

For further insights into AU:NUF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.