Sims (AU:SGM) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty LTD, now a substantial holder in SIMS Ltd, has acquired a 5.006% stake with 9,671,228 fully paid ordinary shares, gaining significant voting power in the company. The shares are registered under HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited, and the acquisition details, including the consideration paid, are outlined in Annexure A of the documentation.

For further insights into AU:SGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.