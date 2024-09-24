Australian Retirement Trust Acquires Stake in Ansell

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial stakeholder in Ansell Limited, acquiring a 5.056% interest with 7,379,579 fully paid ordinary shares. The acquisition, which positions the Trust to exercise significant voting rights, was formalized on 20th September 2024. This move could indicate a strategic investment by the superannuation fund, potentially influencing Ansell’s future direction.

