Australian Rare Earths Director Steps Down

Australian Rare Earths Limited has announced that director Bryn Llywelyn Jones ceased his position on June 21, 2024. The final director’s interest notice revealed that Jones held no registered securities but had significant interests through Beechcrest Investments and Tawel Superannuation, amounting to over 14 million ordinary shares and various unlisted options. This change in directorship could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor decisions.

