Australian Pacific Coal Requests Suspension Amid Dartbrook Mine Administration

The latest announcement is out from Australian Pacific Coal ( (AU:AQC) ).

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities on the ASX due to significant developments at its Dartbrook Mine. The mine’s operator entities have entered voluntary administration, and secured creditor Vitol Asia has accelerated repayment of financing facilities, appointing receivers and managers to enforce security over the mine’s assets. This situation may impact the company’s financial stability and operations, with directors currently assessing the implications.

More about Australian Pacific Coal

Australian Pacific Coal Limited operates in the coal mining industry, focusing on the development and operation of coal mines. Its primary asset is the Dartbrook Mine, which is managed through a joint venture with Tetra Resources.

Average Trading Volume: 806,374

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$35.72M

