Australian Pacific Coal Progresses Dartbrook Project and Strengthens Financial Position

An announcement from Australian Pacific Coal Limited ( (AU:AQC) ) is now available.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has reported significant progress in its Dartbrook project, with the first commercial coal railing and ongoing ramp-up of production and stockpiling. The company has seen strong domestic interest in its unwashed coal and plans to ramp up sales as refurbishment of its wash plant continues, aiming for completion in early 2025. Financially, the company has successfully upsized its Senior Debt Facility to US$90 million and completed a A$20 million entitlement offer and placement, providing necessary capital for operations. The Dartbrook JV has secured a Rail and Port Access Agreement, enhancing its operational capabilities.

More about Australian Pacific Coal Limited

Australian Pacific Coal Limited operates in the coal industry, focusing on the extraction and sale of coal products. The company is engaged in coal mining operations and targets domestic utilities with its coal products.

YTD Price Performance: -23.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,140,163

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$53.94M

