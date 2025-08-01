Australian Oilseeds Approves Reverse Share Split Proposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Australian Oilseeds Holdings ( (COOT) ) has shared an update.

On July 30, 2025, Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited held an extraordinary general meeting virtually to vote on a proposal to amend the company’s share capital through a reverse share split of its Class A ordinary shares. The proposal was approved with 64.598% of votes in favor, allowing the Board of Directors to determine the specific ratio for the reverse share split, which could range from 1 for 2 to 1 for 8.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COOT is a Underperform.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings faces severe financial and operational challenges, reflected in its low financial performance score. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the potential Nasdaq delisting adds further risk. The lack of valuation metrics and negative corporate events contribute to a low overall stock score.

More about Australian Oilseeds Holdings

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited operates in the oilseeds industry, focusing on the production and distribution of oilseed products.

Average Trading Volume: 313,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.23M

