Australian Oil Company Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

The latest announcement is out from Sacgasco ( (AU:AOK) ).

Australian Oil Company Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, involving the issuance of 95,472,874 unlisted options and 190,945,748 ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move is aimed at raising capital to support the company’s ongoing projects and expansion plans, potentially strengthening its position in the energy market.

More about Sacgasco

Australian Oil Company Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is engaged in developing its assets to enhance its market presence and value.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.18M

