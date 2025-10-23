Australian Oil Company Limited Announces Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sacgasco ( (AU:AOK) ) has shared an announcement.

Australian Oil Company Limited has announced a proposed issue of 40,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.004, set to expire two years from the issue date, which is planned for December 5, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and providing additional resources for its operations.

Australian Oil Company Limited is involved in the oil industry, focusing on the exploration and development of oil resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the issuer code AOK.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.18M

