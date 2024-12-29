Australian Oil Company Advances Amid Strategic Shifts

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Australian Oil Company Limited has received a payment of A$300,000 from Blue Sky Resources as part of a settlement agreement, with an additional A$1.2 million due soon. The company is also moving forward with connecting a newly acquired pipeline to its wells in California, aiming to boost production amidst rising gas prices. Additionally, Australian Oil is evaluating new gas assets in Australia and Southeast Asia to address anticipated supply shortfalls.

