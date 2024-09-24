Australian Mines Limited Unveils Annual Financials

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited has released its full-year financial statements and reports for the year ending 30 June 2024, which include comprehensive details on the company’s profits, losses, equity changes, and cash flows. The audited accounts, accompanied by the directors’ and auditor’s reports, are intended for personal use and reflect the company’s financial position. The detailed financial disclosures provide insight into the company’s operations and governance over the past fiscal year.

