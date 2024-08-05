Australian Gold & Copper Strikes Potential at Achilles

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd has reported promising findings from its recent IP geophysical survey south of the Achilles discovery, revealing high-potential drill targets and indications of a second mineralized zone. The ongoing twenty-hole drilling program at Achilles has yielded positive results, confirming the extension of gold, silver, and base metal mineralization. A forthcoming diamond drilling program aims to further delineate the high-grade zones within the deposit.

