Australian Gold & Copper Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. ( (AU:AGC) ) has shared an update.

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd has announced a change in the securities interests of its director, Zhang Yong. The director, through indirect interests associated with GeoZen Resources entities, acquired 140,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $20,200 through an on-market trade, reflecting a strategic move to consolidate his holdings in the company. This acquisition is indicative of the director’s confidence in the company’s potential and could impact the company’s market perception among stakeholders.

More about Australian Gold & Copper Ltd.

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company engages in activities that are pivotal for the supply chain of these crucial commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 277,162

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$38.49M

