Australian Ethical Ups Stake in Bigtincan Holdings

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reported a change in its substantial holding in Bigtincan Holdings Ltd, with its voting power increasing to 11.50% as detailed in a recently filed Form 604. The change, which occurred on June 19, 2024, represents a significant shift from the previous notice reported over two years prior. This move may signal a strategic increase in Australian Ethical Investment’s influence within Bigtincan Holdings, a detail that could interest shareholders and market watchers alike.

For further insights into AU:AEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.