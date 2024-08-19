Australian Ethical Takes Stake in Education Group

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has become a significant shareholder in Janison Education Group Limited, acquiring a 5.44% stake with 14,058,827 ordinary shares. The company crossed the substantial holder threshold on August 15, 2024, as detailed in their recent Form 603 filing to the ASX. Australian Ethical’s investment highlights their confidence in Janison Education’s potential in the educational sector.

