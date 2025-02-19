Australian Ethical Investment Reduces Stake in Gentrack Group

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Gentrack Group Ltd ( (AU:GTK) ) is now available.

Gentrack Group Limited has announced that Australian Ethical Investment Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change was due to multiple on-market transactions that reduced Australian Ethical’s stake in Gentrack from 5.75% to 4.94%. This development may impact Gentrack’s market positioning as it adjusts to the changes in shareholder composition.

More about Gentrack Group Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -3.36%

Average Trading Volume: 131,072

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.19B

