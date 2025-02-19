Australian Ethical Investment Reduces Stake in Gentrack Group

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:
- See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.
An update from Gentrack Group Ltd ( (AU:GTK) ) is now available.
Gentrack Group Limited has announced that Australian Ethical Investment Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change was due to multiple on-market transactions that reduced Australian Ethical’s stake in Gentrack from 5.75% to 4.94%. This development may impact Gentrack’s market positioning as it adjusts to the changes in shareholder composition.
More about Gentrack Group Ltd
YTD Price Performance: -3.36%
Average Trading Volume: 131,072
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$1.19B
Learn more about GTK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.