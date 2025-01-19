Australian Ethical Investment Reaches New FUM Milestone Amid Strategic Transitions

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd ( (AU:AEF) ) has issued an announcement.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has achieved a new record high in funds under management (FUM), reaching $13.26 billion by the end of December 2024. Despite challenges such as limited superannuation services during a transition period, the company experienced growth through retail and wholesale net flows, driven by superannuation and values-aligned channels. The successful transition of custody and administration services is expected to strengthen the business platform, improve efficiencies, and support future growth. The positive investment performance and dedication to ethical investment practices bolster the company’s position in the market.

More about Australian Ethical Investment Ltd

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is one of Australia’s leading ethical investment managers, providing investment management products that align with investors’ values. Since 1986, the company has been guided by the Australian Ethical Charter, which shapes its ethical approach and underpins its culture and vision. It manages over $13 billion in funds across investments and superannuation.

YTD Price Performance: 0.64%

Average Trading Volume: 60

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €355.3M

