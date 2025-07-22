Australian Ethical Investment Ltd Reduces Stake in Kinatico Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd ( (AU:AEF) ) has issued an announcement.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holding in Kinatico Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 7.75% to 6.29%. This change reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held, which may impact the company’s influence in Kinatico Limited’s decision-making processes.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on ethical investment solutions. The company is known for its commitment to sustainable and responsible investing, offering a range of investment products that align with ethical and environmental values.

