Australian Ethical Adjusts Stake in Nuix Ltd

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holding in Nuix Limited, with a decrease in voting power from 7.16% to 5.91%. The Form 604 filed with the market details the change in interests, reflecting a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held by the ethical investment firm. This adjustment in Australian Ethical Investment’s stake could signal strategic shifts for investors to consider.

