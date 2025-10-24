Australian Critical Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:ACM) ) has provided an announcement.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election and re-election of directors, and the approval of a mandate to issue equity securities up to 10% of the company’s issued capital. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic financial planning, impacting shareholder interests and future growth opportunities.

More about Australian Critical Minerals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 300,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

